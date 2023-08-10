With school back in session soon, communities will see more school buses, bike riders and pedestrians in neighborhoods and especially near school zones. Below are some important safety tips from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office that can help keep students safe throughout the school year.
• Slow down and eliminate distractions, such as phones, when walking, biking or driving in school zones.
• Take time to learn Florida’s school bus stop laws.
• Pedestrians and bicyclists should cross at the crosswalk where drivers expect pedestrians to cross, until the crossing guard or signal indicates you may pass.
• Bicyclists should dismount their bicycles and walk them within crosswalks.
• When a school crossing guard, traffic control officer, deputy or other public safety official is present at an intersection, follow their directions to safely negotiate the intersection.
