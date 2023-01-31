NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s been a year since Erik Landers set up his Goodfellas sub shop and catering operation in what had been Cheese Village on Grand Avenue in New Port Richey for decades. In that time, in a niche in which it’s notoriously difficult to make a profit quickly, he’s established a thriving business and loyal clientele, and also furnished hundreds of bagged lunches to area children during school breaks.
All without, he told the Suncoast News, spending a cent on advertising.
“I've been involved with Italian food and cooking my whole life,” he said of working in restaurants and catering firms. “I was looking to get out of the rat race and just do my own thing.”
When he heard that Alice Mazar, owner of Cheese Village, was shutting the shop to sell at farmers’ markets, “It seemed like the right opportunity. It had been established in the area for 40 years, so it already had an established customer base. It just seemed like it was going to be a good fit for what I was looking for because I would have an established clientele. I sell the cheese that Alice used to sell on the retail side (i.e., the part of the store that’s not kitchen or counter.)
“So I already had customers walking in the door from Day 1. They're looking for cheese, but I could sell them a sandwich on the way out the door. It was just a nice, easy transition for me to open a business without having to worry about massive amounts of marketing or trying to figure out how I'm going to get the first customers in the door.” He also made good use of Facebook to spread the word.
And it spread, he said, because he makes good food. Landers said his mother was Italian, and he grew up with the proverbial Sunday dinners at his grandmother’s home: “Food is just part of the culture.” And anybody with an Italian nonna knows they don’t open cans.
“My product is 100% sliced fresh; you can see me slicing the meats and produce; it hasn’t been sitting around. My bread gets delivered to the back door every morning. My produce comes in daily, fresh from a local baker.
“I buy the best products that I can buy. And I make everything in house as much as I can from scratch. I make my meatballs from scratch. I make my own pasta. I make my own marinara sauce from my own tomatoes—I don’t get them from a can. Everything I can do that is within my ability, I do myself.”
The exception, he said, is desserts: “I get Junior’s desserts, because they’re the best the industry has to offer. And honestly, I don’t think I could do that well even if I tried.”
While the store and catering business — think Italian-American specialties — keep busy with paying customers, Landers serves another clientele: local children who may not have anything to eat on days when schools are closed.
“I live in Palm Harbor,” he said. “I’m a working-class guy and I live in a working-class neighborhood, but overall, Palm Harbor is a relatively affluent community. The kids in my neighborhood don’t go without anything.
“But,” he continued, “I've always owned and I've always worked for the most part out here in the Pasco area. And I've seen the community and the struggles that it has. When some kids don't go to school, they don't get to eat that day. That’s something that weighs on my mind.
“So when I decided to open this business, I said that whatever I can do to help this community, I'm certainly going to be willing to do. I'm a little bit more fortunate than some people that live out this way. So I came up with the idea that during non-school times — across the board, during Christmas break, during Thanksgiving break, during summer break, any day where there's no school during the weekday — I want to be able to give back and provide these kids a little bit and just make sure that they're taken care of.” So he began handing out bag lunches with a sandwich, chips and drink for local children.
“It’s no questions asked. All you have to do is just walk in the door. My only stipulation is I have to see the kids. It was a hugely successful campaign — I saw kids and parents all day all summer long. I'll do it again this summer coming up, and I'll do it again over every break that happens from now until I'm not here anymore.
“I just wanted to make sure that everyone that is around me is given a fair chance to just live and be successful and do whatever. Even if it's something small, like a sandwich and a bag of chips, that could be the deciding factor where they could grow up and say, ‘You know, I remember when I was in the seventh grade and I couldn't have food because my parents couldn't provide for me, but I saw this guy from nowhere, and I don't know who he is but he gave me a free sandwich and a free bag of chips, and that made me want to be a better person in life.
“I don't know--who knows what it can turn into? I just know that I'm trying to do the right thing for the community.”
Goodfellas is named after Landers’s favorite movie: “I could probably quote you every line.” It’s located at 4134 Grand Ave. in New Port Richey, between Trouble Creek Road and SR 54. The phone number is 727-232-2474. For more information, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075952931648.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.