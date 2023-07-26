PORT RICHEY — It still offers thrift store prices — because that’s what it is — but the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store recently underwent a $100,000 renovation in order to provide shoppers with a “regular” store experience.
The renovated store held a ribbon-cutting July 18. Roger Smith, president of the Pasco District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, cut the ribbon. Father Sebastian Earthedath, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in New Port Richey, gave a blessing, and then a crowd of volunteers, staff and supporters enjoyed lunch in their newly renovated surroundings.
Those surroundings include an additional 1,000 feet of retail space created by moving donation sorting and appliance testing to an also renovated outbuilding (the “white house” on the same property), opening up space to accommodate displays of furniture, linens and household goods.
“We renovated from the floor up,” Smith told the Suncoast News. “There’s new flooring. We painted. Each department has its own area.” In addition to making the space more comfortable for workers, Smith said, the Society hopes its investment will increase traffic to the store: “If not, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
In the “white house,” there are now separate rooms where volunteers sort through donated items such as clothing, household goods, seasonal items and more. There is a special room equipped for testing electronics and appliances: “Nothing is sold that doesn’t work,” Smith said. “We don’t sell anything as-is.” Similarly, the store rejects (i.e., sends for repurposing) not only any linens or clothing that are stained or ripped, but also any intact items that, perhaps because of long storage, have a musty smell.
It’s all top drawer.
The thrift store supports the charitable work of nine conferences based at Catholic churches in Pasco County: Our Lady Queen of Peace in New Port Richey, St. Anthony of Padua in San Antonio, St. James the Apostle in Port Richey, St. Michael the Archangel in Hudson, St. Peter the Apostle in Trinity, St. Rita in Dade City, St. Thomas Aquinas in New Port Richey, Our Lady of the Rosary in Land O Lakes and St. Vincent de Paul in Holiday.
Each conference operates a food pantry and, when funds permit, helps with utility bills, back rent, referrals to social and medical services, and more. In addition, they provide clients with vouchers for clothing, household items and (delivered) furniture from the thrift store.
It’s the vouchers that staffer Andre Mahone finds the most rewarding. Mahone, who has a background in tech, volunteered at the store to test and work on electronics and appliances, but then went on staff: “I’m part of the team.”
His first day on the job, Mahone told the Suncoast News, they picked up a couch, dining set and other furniture from a donor and brought it to the home of a man who the week before literally had no roof over his head.
“He started to cry,” he said. “This went to a guy who had had no place to lay their head.”
Mahone also referenced children who come in with clothing vouchers. “They get to pick it out themselves,” he said. “A new outfit for school goes a long way when you’re 10.”
He said he especially appreciates that all the income generated by the store stays in Pasco County.
“It’s just amazing. People are so grateful. I wish I could tell every single person who donates that it really does change lives.”
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is at 7944 Grand Ave. in Port Richey (just off U.S. 19). The phone number is 727-845-8283.
