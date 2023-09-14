A SHINE volunteer will provide a Medicare Basics presentation at Pasco County Libraries and Zephyrhills Meals on Wheels. This presentation will provide an overview of the parts of Medicare including Parts A, B, C, D, Medigap and available financial assistance.

• Meals on Wheels Genesis Center

Thursday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills, 727-782-7859

• Land O’ Lakes Library

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m., 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, 813-929-1214

• Hugh Embry Library

Thursday, Sept. 28, noon, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City, 352-567-3576

• Land O’ Lakes Library

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m., 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, 813-929-1214

• Hugh Embry Library

Thursday, Oct. 26, noon, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City 352-567-3576