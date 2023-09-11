The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is sharing tips to improve home security for National Crime Prevention Week. Evaluating home safety practices can help keep your family, home and community safe. PSO is encouraging citizens to complete a home safety evaluation.
Here are some steps you can take to protect your home from crime:
- Ensure all the locks on exterior doors and windows are functioning properly and clear of any debris.
- Never leave a spare key near exterior doors. Instead, ask a trusted neighbor to safely store one.
- Secure outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture or other valuable items in a shed or garage to reduce the opportunity for theft or property damage.
- Check that all fence and gate latches work and are closed at all times.
- Illuminate dark exterior areas with a working light, especially near entry ways.
- Keep trees or shrubs trimmed to reduce hiding spots for intruders.
Don’t forget your 9 p.m. routine every night to eliminate opportunities for potential criminals. When doors are locked and valuables are out of sight, criminals are more likely to move on.
