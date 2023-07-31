The Pasco Sheriff’s Office’s Business Crime Prevention program provides Pasco businesses with free education on effective ways to reduce the chance of becoming a crime victim. This opportunity pairs law enforcement's insight to businesses to prevent them from becoming a victim of crime.
Here are tips for businesses to stay safe:
• Keep landscaping well-trimmed, as unmaintained landscaping can give the impression that a business is vacant, making it an easy target for crime.
• Have security cameras and lights at entrances to improve visibility, remove any potential hiding places for criminals and capture suspicious activity.
• Enclosed environments, such as a restroom, can become a prime location for suspicious activity. Having a lock and key for a restroom is one way to control activity in such spaces.
• Secure items in a locked storage space to remove opportunities for something to be taken.
• Don’t keep large or heavy items, such as potted plants or rocks, near any doors or windows, as they could be used to break into a business.
• Remove access to utilities, such as electricity or water, to prevent people from trespassing or loitering.
To get started in PSO’s free Business Crime Prevention program, visit PascoSheriff.com and complete the form online. Read more about PSO's Business Crime Prevention program at https://tinyurl.com/yjrfu7a2.
