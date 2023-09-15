TAMPA – Sally Seymour has been named chief executive officer for HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital. Seymour has served as interim CEO of the hospital since July 31.
Seymour brings more than 20 years healthcare experience to the role and has held leadership positions in hospitals across the west coast of Florida including Pinellas, Pasco and Charlotte counties, prior to her promotion to CEO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital in May 2022.
Sally and her husband Oliver live in the Tampa Bay area with their son Kieran and daughter Emma.
