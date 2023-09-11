PORT RICHEY — What was planned as a Labor Day bash to celebrate the end of summer became an opportunity to help neighbors when Hits 106 radio decided to host the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Family Support Network and Rotary Club District 6950 at Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill on Sept. 2. District 6950 is the service organization’s home to all 48 Rotary Clubs in Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas and Pasco Counties.
“We were going to call (the party) off,” Atlanta McDonald, account executive at Hits 106, told the Suncoast News, “but then we decided as long as we were going to be here, make it a benefit.” And, she added, the bars and restaurants in the area also suffered during Hurricane Idalia, and holding the event would allow people to see that they were back for business as usual.
Chris Casella, governor of Rotary District 6950, and Derek Pontlitz, governor-elect, were on hand to collect donations of cleaning supplies and other goods, sign up volunteers and educate the public about the club’s disaster relief efforts. They were joined by Brian Brown, director of the Family Support Network; Troy Stevenson, a Rotarian who volunteers with the PSCO and worked in disaster relief for FEMA for years; and others.
Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia began slamming communities from Palm Harbor up through Hernando County early in the morning on Aug. 30, a Wednesday. By Saturday, Pontlitz told the Suncoast News, the Rotarians had already set up collection sites, were collecting names and addresses of people who needed help, and already rehabbing two homes — for free. So far, he said, 15 to 20 Rotarians were working in people’s homes, and he was expecting many more.
“We’re doing it for people who don’t have insurance, or they are elderly, or disabled,” he said. He estimates they can do two homes a day, and said contractors told him those jobs would normally cost an average of $20,000.
One reason the Rotarians could spring into action so quickly is that they planned ahead, Casella said: “We knew that we had to have a plan in place.” Relying largely on Stevenson’s FEMA expertise, they raised more than $100,000; hooked up with the Family Support Network; and partnered with Disaster Aid USA, a separate organization that is, however, run by Rotary Club members.
“We got a grant from them to set up our disaster trailer,” he said. The trailer, which is attached to a truck, is equipped with chain saws, hand tools, trash cans, blowing fans and more — “all the stuff you need.”
Volunteers are also working with the Family Support Network. First responders also have homes and families, Brown said, and while they are out battling the elements and rescuing the stranded, the network strives to make sure those families and homes are safe and comfortable and have everything they need.
For more information, to donate, to volunteer, or to request assistance, visit https://www.rotary6950.org/relief.
