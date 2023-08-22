NEW PORT RICHEY — Richey Suncoast Theatre is kicking off its fall 2024 theatrical season in September with the musical “The Last 5 Years!” Subsequent products will be Agatha Christie’s “Mousetrap,” the comedy musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” and “Oliver! The Musical.”
The “Last Five Years,” which premiered off-Broadway in 2002 and won a Drama Desk award, is Jason Robert Brown’s intimate window into a couple’s doomed marriage. Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, are 20-somethings in New York who meet, fall in love, marry, and divorce over the span of five years. Cathy tells the story from the end of their marriage; Jamie begins from when they first meet. As the musical unfolds, Cathy moves backward in time to the beginning of the relationship as Jamie moves toward the end; they meet only once, in the middle, at their wedding. The play contains strong language and deals with adult themes.
The show will run Sept 15-17 and 22-24. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm. Sundays. Tickets are $26.25, including fees; season tickets for all five shows are $99. Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36105/production/1164009; patrons can also call the box office at 727-842-6777, but should be aware that it is staffed by volunteers and it may be a day or two — or three — before one can get back to you. Student rush tickets are available at the box office only — 45 minutes before the show. Students may show their current student ID or their student dashboard/school portal for $15 student tickets.
Richey Suncoast Theatre is a nonprofit theater at 6237 Grand Blvd. in downtown New Port Richey. In addition to live theatre, it offers showings of classic movies, concerts, comedy nights and more. For more information, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.