The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has seen a rise in scams recently. Criminals commonly use fear and technology schemes to try to con their victims. Most scams are different variations of the same old trick: try to intimidate people into handing over valuable information or hard-earned money. With scams on the rise, PSO is sharing red flags to help recognize a scam:
Scammers often pretend to be from an organization you know, such as a government agency.
Criminals make demands or requests for your personal information, such as Social Security numbers, account numbers or credit card information.
Fraudsters will pressure victims to act quickly to resolve a problem in one phone call.
Wrongdoers make requests for specific forms of payment that are difficult to trace, such as gift cards.
When skeptical about suspicious behavior that may be a scam, call and report it to law enforcement immediately. Rapid reporting can help stop crime and protect others from becoming a victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.