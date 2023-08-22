Mosquito district officials plan to move from Odessa to north of Land O’ Lakes.
To properly serve a growing county, the Pasco County Mosquito Control District needs a more centralized and expandable campus, according to the agency’s executive director.
Estimated price tag: $37 million.
Critics disagree on the need, saying that expanding the existing Odessa location or creating satellite offices around the county would be more cost-effective. But Executive Director Adriane Rogers, who has had the job for three years, said she explored and discarded those options.
A new mosquito control headquarters would cost Pasco about the same as it would cost to build all the top-tier priority capital projects suggested for the next five years by a county consultant. Those include two new fire stations at $7 million each and other construction and renovation work for public works, public transportation, the Supervisor of Elections offices and fleet facilities.
The district purchased two bigger helicopters costing $8 million three years ago, necessitating the construction of a new $185,000 hangar, which will be left behind when the Odessa site is sold.
Lee Hansen, a former seven-year employee who served as operations director under Rogers, was openly critical of the new campus proposal and other financial and personnel decisions. He said he raised concerns with Rogers and was fired.
According to the letter from the attorney representing the mosquito control district, he was fired over “disparagement and defamatory comments” to district executives as well as a “history of threatening and intimidating fellow employees” and supervisors.
“I believe I was terminated due to the fact that I was questioning her spending habits and her targeting employees,” Hansen said. He confirmed his financial suspicions by comparing what other places paid for new, comparable facilities.
In an email to the Tampa Bay Times, he wrote, “While I can agree with the need for public health, I believe in spending taxpayer money responsibly and appropriately. It is my understanding that Pasco County mosquito control plans to spend well over $37 million for a brand new facility when the property and facility they currently own has no debt.
“The move and new facility will not provide any changes in service. How is this an appropriate use of taxpayers’ money?”
Hansen’s criticisms come just as the state of Florida is wrapping up an accountability audit of independent mosquito control districts across the state. House Bill 1103 sponsored by local State Rep. Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, and approved by the governor in 2021, set new financial accountability standards for several types of independent taxing districts.
One of those was a required review by the Florida Office of Program Analysis and Government Accountability of all mosquito districts to be completed by the end of September. That agency is the research arm of the Florida Legislature.
Gary Joiner, who spent 16 years as an elected member of the mosquito control board before resigning for health reasons two years ago, said he too disagrees with spending decisions by the current district leadership. He suggested a state audit several times to get outside eyes on spending, but his former board colleagues would not agree.
Joiner, who said he has kept up on activities at the district, still disagrees with spending and operational activities there, saying he doesn’t believe leadership feels accountable.
“I know what’s going on out there and I’m against it,” Joiner said.
Pasco County Mosquito Control is not a part of the Pasco County budget. It operates independently, overseen by a three-member elected board and is funded through a separate property tax assessment.
Rogers said she stands by her financial decisions and said that the district is going to be able to build the facility without a tax increase.
The mosquito control tax rate is .2545 of a mill, or $25.45 in tax per $100,000 of appraised taxable property value. For the owner of a home appraised at $300,000 after the homestead exemption, the current mosquito control tax would amount to $75.35. Rogers said the district has the ability to charge up to 10 mills.
Rogers has been in the mosquito control business for 15 years, spending eight years in the Florida Keys, then working as a medical entomologist in Tallahassee. She came to Pasco four years ago, taking over as director a year later.
She said the current Odessa location in Pasco’s southwest corner requires employees to spend more than an hour driving each way to serve east Pasco. She said she also needs more space for staff.
The new site is on 42 acres on U.S. 41 just north of the Talavera development and was purchased by the district two years ago for $2.16 million. It will provide room to accommodate all of its operations, from its administrative offices to a laboratory, and will be ready for decades of future service, Rogers said. The buildings also will be hardened to withstand any tropical system and give the agency better access to provide testing and treatment in east Pasco as that area continues to grow, she said.
Rogers also justified the purchase of the two newer, larger helicopters in 2020. The previous fleet consisted of four aircraft, two airplanes and two smaller helicopters. They were 50 years old, and it was difficult to find parts, plus she worried about safety. The planes were also an expense as they were in leased space at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
The mosquito board has not yet settled on how to finance the cost of the new complex. Its total annual budget is approximately $18 million, so it will take time to pay off the debt, Rogers said.
“As we have more space to grow, we’re going to have more space to grow our workforce, we’re going to have more space to grow our fleet,” Rogers said. “I’m looking at 25 to 35 years here, future proofing. I hope we’re here for a very long time.”
Rogers has the support of mosquito board chairperson Michael Cox, who took over the seat that Joiner left. He said he was not convinced at first but after listening to Rogers and learning about the complex mosquito control mission, he came to believe that the expense for a new campus was an investment in the future.
Cox, who has previously served on the Port Richey City Council and the Pasco County Commission, said he believes that the expense is not out of line. He points at the Pasco School Board’s rebuilding of his alma mater, Gulf High School in New Port Richey, as the perfect example. It will cost upwards of $60 million, he said.
The job of mosquito control is basically public safety, he said, and with the growth Pasco has seen, it was time that the district grew as well.
“This facility is going to serve Pasco County for four or five decades,” Cox said. “We’re being good stewards.”
