Join the Mounted Posse on Sept. 30 for a day of fun and demonstrations, including search and rescue, drill formations and obstacle demonstrations. The posse is seeking new members, so if you’re interested in joining PSO’s Mounted Posse, this is the perfect opportunity to see what they do first-hand and talk with volunteers. There will be fun for everyone with food trucks and face painting available.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Pasco Horseman’s Association Arena, located at 13215 Fivay Road in Hudson.
