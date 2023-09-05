PORT RICHEY — “You can be lucky for a long time, and then it happens and takes you by surprise. Or you can think strategically ahead: If this does happen, are we prepared to deal with it?”
That’s the message Sean Lahav, senior resilience planner for Halff Engineering, a Tampa-based consulting firm, gave the Port Richey City Council at its regular meeting Aug. 22, just days before Hurricane Idalia brought severe flooding to parts of the city.
Lahav presented the information and conclusions his firm came to in the city’s resilience and vulnerability study. Port Richey commissioned the study, which was funded through the Resilient Florida Program, in 2022. Completion of the study not only will help the city make decisions to protect people and property from flood damage, but also qualifies it for FEMA and other federal and state funding to implement remediation measures.
Lahav will also be working on a countywide plan Pasco County will soon develop, and he said Halff wanted to make sure that Port Richey is integrated into that plan.
The purpose of the study was to predict the effects of various flooding scenarios on community assets during different time periods: the present, 2040 and 2070. The main assets looked at were transportation and evacuation routes, critical infrastructure, critical community and emergency facilities, and natural, cultural and historic resources, such as parks and conservation areas. The most critical flooding scenarios were storm surges, tidal flooding, rainfall-induced flooding, and a combination. Future conditions take into account climate change and rising sea levels.
The major concern is storm surge events. A once-in-a-100-year event would likely leave most of the city submerged, he said — and Hurricane Ian was more than a once-in-a-500-year event. Tidal flooding is projected to worsen in the future, he said, and it could permanently impact Port Richey many years from now.
“We’re not coming here to be alarmists,” Lahav said. “… But this is a potential likelihood because of natural conditions.” Risk factors such as the city’s location on the Gulf Coast can’t be changed, he said, and natural conditions actually offer some benefits because wetlands and conservation areas can absorb surge water.
You can’t change the geography, Lahav said, “but you can change how you look and building codes, how you look at construction. This is not about fear, but about getting together as a community and as a government. How can we protect residents and businesses? That’s the whole point of this vulnerability assessment.”
The 100-page report, which includes data collected, flood maps and suggestions for steps the city can take, will be available online and at City Hall in early October.
Agenda for Aug. 22 meeting contained slides from presentation (flood maps mostly).
