PORT RICHEY — Residents will soon be paying more for water and sewer, but not as much as the consulting firm hired by the city recommended. Tampa-based Stantec suggested that a raise to $11 per month is needed to cover current and future needs, but the City Council called that too expensive for many in the current economic climate and settled on $7.35 at its regular public meeting July 27. This would be a $1 to $3 increase for most users. Fees for new accounts, turning on seasonal accounts, installing meters and the like are separate. The rates compare favorably to those in other municipalities in Pasco County and in similar-sized cities.
In a study published June 27, Stantec noted that since the city’s last rate adjustment, in 2017, operating costs rose by 33% while revenue was at 13%. The city is operating water and sewer services at a deficit, and Stantec said it needed to raise rates not only to make up the deficit but also to service outstanding debt, maintain adequate reserves and reinvest in an aging and deteriorating infrastructure. At the existing rates, they said, the city would be unable to service its debt by 2025 and will have exhausted its funds by 2027.
Property tax rate
In other business, the City Council set a tentative millage rate of $7.35. Millage is the amount of tax rate dollars assessed for each $1,000 of a property’s valuation. In Florida, taxing entities have to set a tentative rate before Aug. 5. Then after completing their budget, they set a permanent rate in September. The rate of permanent tax can be lower, but not higher, than the tentative rate, so towns usually set their tentative rates higher than what they expect to actually assess. Council members noted that means it did not set a millage rate of $7.35 at the meeting, but simply gave itself leeway to go up to that number if budget demands look like they will have to.
City manager, clerk updates
Mayor John Eric Hoover reported that Baenziger and Associates, the recruiting firm hired by the city, received 13 applications so far for city manager, with five or six considered good prospects, and the firm projects receiving 30 or 40 applications if the flow stays consistent. John Dudte resigned as city manager effective July 1, and Operations Manager Sal Licari is acting city manager while Port Richey looks for Dudte’s replacement.
Also, City Clerk Ashlee McDonough rescinded her resignation and was present at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.