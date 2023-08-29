‘We are so far behind it is sad,’ council member Linda Rodriguez said.
PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council decided Aug. 22 to use reserve and contingency funds to give its lowest-paid workers some financial relief.
At its regular meeting, Dynamic Corporate Solutions, Inc. presented its City Compensation Study, which detailed the pay levels of all city employees and compared them to those of their counterparts, particularly in the Tampa Bay area. Retention of city employees — or rather, the lack of it — has long been a topic of discussion at city meetings, which currently has six to eight vacancies. Poor pay is widely considered the No. 1 reason Port Richey staff leave to take jobs elsewhere. This sentiment was echoed by staff and members of the public at the Aug. 22 meeting. The city commissioned the study in April, noting that many of its employees earned less than $15 per hour.
Betsy Giblin and Calena Gray, senior human resources consultants with DCSI, told the council its lowest-paid employees are getting $12 per hour.
Giblin explained best practices are to set a midpoint of comparable market-rate wages and salaries in the area, in this case in Greater Tampa Bay for cities with 50 to 100 employees. The expectation is that most compensation would settle around the midpoint and newer or low-performing staff would be under that and long-term and or/stellar staffers approaching the maximum. That midpoint is usually 50% of market rate, she said, but Port Richey is so far behind that it would be unrealistic to set that goal, so DCSI set the city’s midpoint at 25% of the market rate.
Port Richey’s planned 3% increase in October is not sufficient to bring pay up to minimum standards. The city negotiates compensation independently with the police department through its union, the Police Benevolent Association, and the 19 members of that union were not included in the study, which looked at the job descriptions and pay rates of 28 members of CWA (the Communication Workers of America) and 19 nonunion staffers.
During the meeting, council members heard from city employees such as Fire Department Capt. Tom Quinn and Richard Weeks, supervisor of operations for public works and utilities, who worked for the city for 11 years but whose last day was Aug. 25.
Quinn said when he joined the PRFD in 2006, the entry level salary for a firefighter was $34,000. That rate is the same today, he said, but “nothing else (costs) the same.” He also responded to Mayor John Eric Hoover’s comments that benefits needed to be considered as part of an overall compensation package by stating that benefits are also deficient, and that if he put his wife and child on the health plan offered by the city, he would literally have no take-home pay.
Weeks spoke about how hard his staffers work and said most of them are loyal and dedicated to the city and want to keep working here, but that is becoming increasingly hard for them to do while trying to support their families.
He told the Suncoast News that pay was only a small part of the reason he was taking another position, but added that the city has so far no replacement for him and in fact needs to create a director position to cover his responsibilities.
At the meeting, officials expressed concerns about raising taxes to cover staff pay, especially when so many residents are experiencing economic difficulties, but Vice Mayor Todd Maklary and council member Linda Rodriguez were adamant that something needed to be done — and soon. They rejected various suggestions that were tossed around, such as using temp workers or even volunteers to staff city departments, citing, among other issues, the financial and other costs of bringing in streams of new people who need to be trained and have no reason to be committed to the city.
Rodriguez mentioned seeing a sign on the highway offering people $19 an hour to work at McDonald’s.
“No one should be under minimum wage,” she said. “People are leaving because they are not getting paid.” It’s unrealistic to bring wages and salaries up to market rate immediately, “but we are so far behind it is sad.”
Maklary pronounced it “embarrassing” that Port Richey is below a midpoint that is only 25% of market rate, saying, “We’ve got to make it right.”
DCSI uses a grading scale to rate employee compensation, and recommended that the city act to bring those on the two lowest ends (their grades 3 and 4, as no city employees rated 1 or 2 on their scale) up to at least minimum wage, a move that would cost roughly a little less than a quarter-million dollars.
After some back and forth with financial officers, Maklary came up with a plan to use $200,000 from the city’s contingency funds and $100,000 from its reserves to finance the needed increases. The city is in a position to do this without leaving itself vulnerable in an emergency, and the move would result in no tax increase.
Council approved the plan.
After the meeting, city employees, who asked not to be identified, pronounced themselves happy with its result.
“They heard us,” one said. “They saw what we were actually being paid, and they did something about it.”
“I think the solution was very creative,” said another.
The full DSCI report is available online, attached to the agenda for the Aug. 22 city of Port Richey regular city council meetings.
