PORT RICHEY — At the latest Port Richey city council meeting, council members welcomed a new addition to its staff, gave an update on new camera placements across the city, and discussed enhancements needed for the public works department.
Pamela Lynch has joined the city as its new CRA/grant manager, bringing with her 22-plus years of experience in the grant community.
Due to recent heavy rains, public works has been keeping lift stations pumped down, requiring a couple of overnight hours. Councilman Todd Maklary informed the council that he and others are drafting a list for the Capital Improvement Program in regard to manhole rehabilitation and lift station replacements.
“Our stormwater infrastructure is old, it leaks, and the sewer system leaks,” Maklary said. “Any rainwater that leaks into the sewer system has to go through wastewater treatment.”
In a previous meeting, the council voted to put up security cameras throughout the city. The project, now completed, sees cameras in the city hall, the police department and public parks. At pump stations, cameras are better placed to get improved video of the wells and in parks after concerns on “nefarious activity and littering,” Maklary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.