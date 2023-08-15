PORT RICHEY — Veronica Hanson, Port Richey’s revenue manager for development services, told city officials at the City Council’s regular meeting Aug. 8 that Port Richey’s lone code enforcement officer needs some relief, preferably in the form of a second officer whose work week would include weekends. Hanson said that cities of comparable size, such as Brooksville, have two officers, and it’s rare for any municipality to have only one (as personnel do take vacations and sick days, etc.).
Jeff Singleton has had 202 enforcement cases since October, Hanson said, with 112 still active, and these don’t count those that are going to go to citations (and each case going to citations can take three to four months to be resolved).
Singleton, she said, has no help in areas such as inputting information, taking pictures, going to court, conducting investigations, contacting residents, dealing with abandoned properties and assisting public works with illicit discharges. She said code enforcement has defaulted completely on enforcing regulations for commercial properties, including signage, etc., and all the commercial buildings along the U.S. 19 corridor, and does very little involving residential maintenance simply because of time constraints.
No decisions were made at the meeting.
In other business, Rachel Gosselin, the city’s finance manager, gave the council a presentation on the current budget status and projected revenues and needs. To comply with Florida law, the city must vote on a FY 2023-24 budget before it becomes official Oct. 1. The city will hold public hearings on the proposed budget on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Copies of the budget are available at City Hall, by emailing the city clerk at a.mcdonough@cityofportrichey.com or by filling out the form at https://cityofportrichey.com/administration.
Port Richey will also hold an Open House on Aug. 22 for residents to review the city’s resiliency and vulnerability plan.
Also at the meeting, Joe Malin and Denise McKenzie were named alternates to the Zoning Board.
Port Richey City Hall is at 6333 Ridge Road, between U.S. 19 and Congress Street.
