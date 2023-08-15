The intercounty property tax dispute sits before the Florida Supreme Court, but Pinellas’ property could have gone to auction had it not paid.
For nearly a decade, Pinellas County’s government has argued that it shouldn’t have to pay taxes on land it owns in Pasco County.
The county still believes it’s immune from taxation, and the dispute between the counties is still waiting on a ruling from the Florida Supreme Court — but Pinellas has paid the taxes anyway. As of last week, Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano said, Pinellas has paid off back taxes on its 12,400 acres of north Pasco ranchland.
“The bottom line is, Pinellas is whole with us,” Fasano said Aug. 7.
The county brought its balance to zero with a $64,394.04 check sent to Fasano’s office Aug. 2. It cut the check after Fasano’s office allowed the initiation of a process that could have led to the land being auctioned off.
Pinellas bought the land, collectively known as the Cross Bar and Al Bar ranches, for its groundwater resources in the 1970s and 80s. Regional water supplier Tampa Bay Water now owns the wells on the land, and Pinellas harvests timber and pine straw there.
The county regularly paid property taxes for years, but an audit in the early 2010s suggested that sovereign immunity may shield the county from paying taxes, even on property it owns outside its borders. Pasco disputed Pinellas’ position, Pinellas sued in 2015 and the two have been fighting it out in court ever since.
Pinellas, believing itself immune from taxation, also stopped paying taxes to Pasco for a time. As with all tax-delinquent properties, Fasano said, Pasco sold tax certificates on the Pinellas-owned land. In that process, an investor pays the taxing county for the delinquent taxes and fees, then gets to collect payment and interest when the property owner eventually pays back taxes — or when the property goes to auction, if the owner doesn’t pay.
The process that leads to an auction can typically start two years after a certificate is sold, Fasano said. But out of courtesy to Pinellas, he held off for several years. Last year, after calls from a persistent certificate holder, he allowed the investors to file the paperwork to initiate the auction process, he said. Each time it’s started, he said, Pinellas has paid back taxes on the land in question. Last week’s payment covered the final chunk of back taxes.
Putting Pinellas under the threat of auction “was the only way I was going to get Pinellas County’s government’s attention,” Fasano said.
Jeremy Waugh, Pinellas County’s interim utilities director, said the county paid the back taxes to prevent any additional conflict while the case remains before the Supreme Court.
“We’re not going to let something go to chance based on the ruling either way,” he said.
Pinellas, along with the Florida Association of County Attorneys, has argued that a ruling in favor of Pasco would upend sovereign immunity in Florida, setting off a chain reaction that could lead to a flood of lawsuits against governments. An attorney for Pasco has said the county isn’t seeking a ruling that broad. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in December, but nothing has happened in the case since then, according to court records.
“I still believe that they are responsible for future taxes,” Fasano said, “but that will be determined by the Florida Supreme Court.”
