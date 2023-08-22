Four educators are on the short list to become president of Pasco Hernando State College when Timothy Beard retires in January.
The college’s selection committee, which includes PHSC faculty and staff, community representatives and business leaders, chose the four after reviewing more than 50 candidates selected by search firm Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting. PHSC’s Board of Trustees expects to make a final decision in late September.
PHSC is a public postsecondary school with campuses in Brooksville, Dade City, New Port Richey, Spring Hill and Wesley Chapel. It offers 90 degree and certificate programs, including a bachelor’s degree in applied science, a bachelor of science in nursing degree, associate’s degrees in arts and in science, and training programs for more high-demand careers.
Students who complete the associate in arts program can transfer to bachelor’s programs at public colleges and universities in Florida.
Tuition averages $1,578 per semester, and more than 60% of students receive some form of financial aid. The college also offers a dual high school/college program.
Beard joined PHSC in 2007 as vice president of student development and enrollment management and became its president in 2015. He was previously dean of student affairs at the University of Alabama at Mobile and enrollment manager at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. He holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in rehabilitation counseling from Florida State University. During his tenure as president, enrollment at PHSC increased by more than 40%, according to PHSC’s website.
The educators being considered for president of PHSC are Gilbert L. Evans Jr., JD, PhD; Eric Hall, Ed.D.; Jesse D. Pisors, Ed.D.; and Saul Reyes, Ed.D.
Evans is a Central Florida native and graduate of the Florida Community College/State College system. He earned his associate in arts degree from St. Johns River Community College, a bachelor of arts and a master of arts degree in English and educational leadership from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. and J.D. from the University of Florida.
His PhD dissertation, “Job Satisfaction and Organizational Climate as Perceived by Community College Presidents,” was nominated “Dissertation of the Year,” he was named MPLE Law Fellow, he graduated law school with distinctive honors and his work has been published in several professional and educational journals.
Evans is vice president for legal affairs/general counsel at St. Johns River State College. During his 26-year tenure at the college, he was a professor of English/social science, workforce development administrator and vice president of student affairs/assistant general counsel. He was an attorney at the Lowndes, Drosick, Doster, Kantor, and Reed in Orlando, where he specialized in bankruptcy, family law, and probate. He is a member of the Florida Bar and a Florida Certified Family Law mediator.
Hall, raised in Pasco County, has more than two decades’ experience serving in executive leadership, with extensive expertise in education, public safety and public policy. Since 2021 he has been secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. Prior to that appointment, he was the first senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education and deputy state superintendent at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of South Florida. He serves on several boards and councils including the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, CareerSource Florida Board of Directors and Special Olympics Florida.
Pisors served as vice president at two public universities: Texas A&M University-San Antonio and University of Houston-Victoria. His leadership at TAMUSA showcases a dedication to inclusivity: More than 75% of the student body is Hispanic and 60% are first-generation students. TAMUSA achieved a record-high overall enrollment, 40% growth in graduate enrollment and substantial growth in philanthropy last year, according to PHSC.
Pisors holds a doctor of education degree from Texas Tech University. Fluent in Spanish, he spent three years leading a private K-12 school in Mexico earlier in his career.
Pisors was president of his Rotary Club, chair of the local Rotary Foundation Board, chair of a Chamber of Commerce Board and served in board roles for the United Way, American Heart Association, the YMCA and other organizations.
Saul Reyes has been vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at the College of Central Florida since 2015. He has 14 years’ experience in the Florida College system and 35 years in higher education. He was dean of student services at Polk State College as dean of student services and center manager for the JD Alexander Center. Prior to that, he worked at the University of South Florida.
Reyes has a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of South Florida and a master's in counseling from West Virginia University. He participated in leadership programs of the American Association of Community Colleges, National Community College Hispanic Council, and Florida College System Chancellor’s Leadership Program.
Reyes is chair of the board for Marion County Cultural Alliance. He serves on the national board for the Higher Education Research and Development Institute. He previously served on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission for Global Education and Commission on Structured Pathways. He previously served as chair of the Council of Student Affairs for the Florida College System.
Reyes is a first-generation American, born to Cuban immigrants, and the first in his family to graduate from college.
PHSC will introduce the candidates at a Town Hall at the PHSC Instructional Performing Arts Center in Wesley Chapel on Sept. 6
For more information, visit phsc.edu.
