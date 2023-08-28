Learn more about the four selected PHSC presidential candidates as they outline their interests, qualifications and plans for the PHSC presidency. Each of the 45-minute sessions will conclude with a Q&A.
The event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PHSC Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a networking, presentation and panel discussion with industry experts about the impacts and uses of AI in the business and education sector will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location.
