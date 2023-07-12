“When you show up looking like this,” Corp. Rick Ortiz of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told the Suncoast News, “a lot of people don’t want to answer the door. But when they see the dog, they relax.”
This is Ortiz dressed in the protective gear of a law enforcement officer: something like a human Swiss army knife with a bullet-proof vest, firearm, and all the usual paraphernalia of law enforcement. The dog, though, doesn’t look anything like a movie-version police dog ready to grab you by the ankle or sniff out the weed in your underwear drawer. It’s Animal-Assisted Therapy K-9 Mango, a small lab mix with a face that could melt butter, and his job, and it’s a real job, is to make friends.
Mango is one of six therapy dogs employed by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. He works with his handler (and “Daddy,” because when not wearing his work vest he is a family pet). Ortiz is assigned to PCSO Community Engagement but also assists the Behavioral Health Team. Mango is on hand when Ortiz responds to crisis calls, especially those that involve children. This dog, he says, is always calm, and his presence comforts children. And, if truth be told, adults in crisis as well.
Mango also accompanies Ortiz on less intense outings designed to engage the community and make the PSCO more approachable, such as visits to schools, camps and other places where the PCSO would like people to become more comfortable with law enforcement.
The K-9 joined the PCSO when he was 18 months old, after having been rescued by a Brevard County animal shelter and trained by inmates at that county’s jail. Thus, Ortiz noted, his presence in Pasco as a trained therapy dog is a win/win/win for everyone: Brevard County Jail inmates found a purpose; Mango was lovingly trained and then found a family; and Pasco residents benefit from the presence, at what might be a tense time in their lives, of a nonjudgmental being that wants nothing more than to offer a comforting presence in a time of need.
