You could drive by it a hundred times and never notice the small gap in the foliage; it doesn’t look like much. But it’s a path to a large area dotted with campsites that some of the most forlorn residents of Pasco County call home. Some are addicts and alcoholics, some have mental illnesses, some just recently had the rug pulled out from under them, and some have been, as the writer Richard Farina put it, down so long it looks like up to them.
Those are the people that the Pasco County Sheriff Office’s Behavioral Health Intervention Team aims to help. Formed in 2019 to deal with people experiencing mental health crises, the team comprises specially trained detectives and officers, aided by therapy dogs, and now partners with agencies such as BayCare Behavioral Health to offer services to people living on the streets and in the woods as well.
On a recent morning, Detective Michael Reckmeyer, the point person on the team who specializes in reaching out to unhoused people, took the path to the camp, accompanied by Corp. Rick Ortiz, who is assigned to the PCSO’s Community Engagement Team. Both men sport vests and the usual law enforcement accoutrements, but they also carry bags filled with bottles of cold water and a variety of items such as toiletries, to give to anyone they meet.
They call out “Sheriff!” as they walk from site to site: The sites are spaced out from one another, filled with a motley variety of clothing, random belongings, and garbage, and although most are empty at the moment, each is clearly somebody’s territory. Eventually they hear a woman’s voice and make their way to where a woman we’ll call Joan, which is not her real name. She is standing in an area that contains, among other things, a makeshift hut, clothing on hangers on a line attached to two trees, and an umbrella covered “house” surrounded by bicycles. It’s a site where a man we’ll call Joe, who arrived mid-visit, said he has been living and operating a bike-repair business for a year.
Reckmeyer approaches Joan with the same tone he would use if he ran into her in Publix. His tone is conversational, and he doesn’t betray by even the flicker of an eyebrow that he finds anything about her surroundings unusual.
He introduces himself and asks how long she’s been living in that spot.
“Three months, and I need to get out,” she said. “I’m not cut out for this.” Reckmeyer obviously inspires her trust, and out comes a litany of personal details. Joan, speaking as if to a friend, tells her story without seeking pity or acting defensive.
Reckmeyer, a walking encyclopedia of available services, starts to tell her about them, making what society considers a black mark seem like a key that can open up a different life. If you have a substance problem, we can get you into a rehab, he tells her. You can go to a residential program; it’s all free. If domestic violence is involved, there’s a shelter for that. If there’s a mental illness involved, we can get you into this.
Joan said she’s been off drugs for three months. Reckmeyer later told the Suncoast News it’s obvious she’s still using, but he didn’t confront her or search her. The point, he said, is to inspire trust.
He leaves with her cell phone number and a promise to send her information and to follow-up with her.
“It’s a good contact,” he said, unfazed that she didn’t jump at the chance to go to rehab that instant.
You go back as many times as you need to, Ortiz told the Suncoast News. “Sometimes it could be 20 times.” You meet people where they are.
And a fair number, he said, won’t be moving forward. Some are just too attached to their addictions, or too reluctant to live around other people, and life in the great outdoors, such as it is, is the life they want to lead. He referenced on man he had worked with for weeks, or maybe months, and when they finally found him an apartment, the guy didn’t want to go. Too many of the wrong kind of people around for him.
But then there was a woman he worked with. A severe alcoholic, she “lived” on a tarp on a construction site, sleeping in equipment and in the morning, when the workers showed up, moving back to her tarp “home.” But her goal, she said, was to have a home and to get her children back. Ortiz helped her get into treatment, helped her get back with her husband (in that case, it helped that Ortiz speaks Spanish), and now she and her children live in a three-bedroom house on a lake.
It’s those successes, he said, that make working in this form of law enforcement — very different from the “find the bad guys and get them off the street” work they initially trained for — rewarding.
He said the people who become his cases have access to his work cell phone, and they are encouraged to call when they are in crisis or just having a bad time. Officers will take them to meetings, take them to the hospital, set them up with BayCare or other service providers.
For more information on services offered by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, visit pascosheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.