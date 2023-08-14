The first bell of the new school year rang across the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, bringing an 11-week summer break to its inevitable end. More than 400,000 students returned to classrooms in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, where they were greeted by more than 40,000 teachers and staff. Back-to-school day gives students a chance to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen for a while and to meet their new teachers. One down, 179 to go.
Pasco County debuted two new schools this fall, as it continued to address rising enrollment projections. Superintendent Kurt Browning greeted students and staff as they arrived at Angeline Academy of Innovation, a middle-high school magnet near Wesley Chapel that’s focused on science and technology. The district also unveiled its first school dedicated to early education, based on the former campus of Mittye P. Locke Elementary, which closed at the end of the 2022-23 year. Also new for students this year: stricter rules on cellphone usage. Browning reminded families about the new requirements early in the week and stressed that enforcement will be serious.
