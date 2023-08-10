The Pasco County Planning and Development Department is preparing for the final round of Pasco 2050 Comprehensive Plan Visioning Countywide Workshops – and inviting citizens to attend.
The Pasco 2050 Comprehensive Plan will define the county’s vision for the next 25 years.
Workshop 6 will be at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Center, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Workshop 7 will be at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library, 12118 Lake Branch Drive, Odessa, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Workshop 8 will be at the River Ridge High School Gym, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This final workshop series will provide strategies and recommendations to address issues and opportunities identified in prior workshops. All workshops are the same. No registration required.
Anyone unable to attend can still provide input by taking the online Visioning Survey: mypas.co/2050VisioningSurvey.
To register for updates on the 2050 Comprehensive Plan, visit Pasco2050.com.
