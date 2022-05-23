Pasco Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to be safe

The PSO is reminding boaters to check the weather before heading out on the water.
Without proper knowledge of potential weather hazards, boating can put your vessel and passengers at risk. It is important to understand water conditions for your boating safety.
Vessels perform differently in varying conditions, whether waves, wind, rain or shine. Always drink plenty of water to stay hydrated — before, during, and after any water activities.
