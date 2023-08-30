The Porter family donation of the land anticipated both the campus and fields would be built by now.
Pasco County commissioners voted this week to seek a $12 million loan to build sports fields planned at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, a project now three years behind schedule and $10 million over budget.
The plan, which includes the promise of paying back the money with tourist taxes, was opposed by Commission chairperson Jack Mariano who wanted to find other funding sources rather than taking on additional debt.
The fields were promised when the Porter family agreed to donate the Wesley Chapel land for the complex in 2013. The county was to build the campus and the fields to create the centerpiece of the county’s Florida Sports Coast tourism identity.
But COVID hit just as the county was preparing to open the campus. Tourism faltered. And when visitors began returning, costs for everything, including construction, had skyrocketed.
Once estimated to cost $14 million, the county sought $25 million for the project but that wasn’t enough to complete the construction. That included five additional multi-use sports fields that were supposed to be done before the county occupied the sports campus.
In recent months, pressure from the Porter family to complete the fields escalated and the county sought bids to construct the fields and other features, including parking, concession stands, restrooms and trails. The low bidder for the project came in asking nearly $11 million more than budgeted, prompting commissioners to approve securing a $12 million loan.
Mariano serves as the chairman of the Tourist Development Council, but he said that enough information wasn’t shared with the council when they discussed it last week. The county already has a $1.5 million-a-year debt to pay off the original Wiregrass campus project and adding another loan would hike that another $800,000 a year.
Given that some of the other portions of the next phase of the Wiregrass complex includes a trail and roads, he suggested that other funds, including impact fees, gas taxes and the Penny for Pasco sales tax should be considered to keep the county’s costs to a minimum.
He praised developer J.D. Porter for his family’s donation and said he understood that they have tried to move the project forward by working with county staff but said he wanted a delay to explore other funding options. “I think we can do this better,” Mariano said.
He read portions of the original agreement to commissioners noting that one of the fields was supposed to be dedicated to public use without fees. Mariano also said it was clear that all the facilities were supposed to open at the same time and he wondered why no one knew that.
Delay in the field construction was one of the issues between the county and RADDSports, the private operator that the county hired at the start to run the Wiregrass Sports Campus. Last year, the county found RADDSports in default and took over the management of the campus through the parks department.
Other commissioners supported the loan and resisted any delay.
“Look, the reason this is costing so much is because we’re three years behind schedule,” said Commissioner Seth Weightman.
Weightman said the current construction environment is “an expensive new world and I want to become compliant in the contract.”
“I think we have an obligation to finish it,” said Commissioner Kathryn Starkey. She also said part of the reason why the county is so far behind is because it hasn’t been adequately funding recreation for years. She again brought up the idea of establishing a small tax for new parks and upkeep of existing ones.
