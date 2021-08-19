DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 10 honored Martin Levins II for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
According to the resolution, the 17-year-old, a senior at Saddlebrook Preparatory School in Wesley Chapel, actually advanced to the rank in September 2019. He began as a Tiger Scout in the Cub Scouts in 2010; entered the Boy Scouts in Natick, Mass., in 2015; and founded Troop 300 in Saddlebrook in 2017.
He is the son of Martin J. Levins and Janet C. Levins, and has as held the position of Junior Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop Guide, Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Scribe.
With his proud parents watching, County Clerk Nikki Alvarez-Bowles read off his long list of accomplishments.
He earned 39 merit badges, 29 of which are required to reach Eagle rank. In addition, he earned 13 scouting awards; the Bronze, Gold and Silver Eagle Palms after achieving his Eagle; he has camped 66 nights; logged 95 miles of hiking; and provided 151 hours of service, as well as assisting with his fellow Scouts’ Eagle projects.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Levins created a project to recycle used tennis balls to make low-impact tennis courts for people with disabilities.
More than 40,000 tennis balls, enough to resurface four tennis courts, were collected and sent to RecycleBalls, a recycling company. The project took 169 hours to complete.
“We’re so happy to have you here,” said Commissioner Mike Moore. “What an accomplishment. I spent some time in Scouts, but I never got to the rank of Eagle.”
It must have been a full-time job, Moore said.
“It was a ton of fun,” Levins said. “I worked so hard for this my whole life, and I wanted to achieve this goal. I’m just so happy that I’ve been able to do it.”
One of the reasons his parents moved to Florida was to get away from the cold, Levins said, but also so he could play tennis.
After photos and a round of applause, Moore quipped to Levins, “You’re welcome to stay as long as you want, but it is going to get pretty boring. Oh, sorry EDC. That’s going to be pretty entertaining.”
The next item on the agenda was the presentation by the Economic Development Corporation of Pasco County, and chief executive Bill Cronin noted that he was an Eagle Scout, too.
“If that young man would have stuck around, I would have told him that it’s the only certificate that I keep on my wall,” he said. “As far as degrees and diplomas, that’s probably the best one out there.”
