LAND O’ LAKES — The District School Board of Pasco County has announced the district will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2023-2024 school year providing meals, regardless of eligibility category, at no charge for all students at all schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.
CEP serves breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. CEP is made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision. This new approach reduces the burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For more information, contact the Food and Nutrition Department at (813) 794-2480 or email FNS_Finance@pasco.k12.fl.us.
