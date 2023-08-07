The senior care non-profit that dropped its services now faces new financial roadblocks
Pasco County government is preparing to take over a program to help senior citizens live in their homes independently after the former long-time provider hit financial troubles, forcing it to cut services and drop its bid to renew a six-year, $4.3 million state contract.
That provider, Hudson-based Community Aging and Retirement Services, known commonly by the acronym CARES, also faces other financial roadblocks. In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $643,000 legislative appropriation for the charity and a private developer withdrew an offer to donate land for a new senior center in the Land O’ Lakes area.
That meant CARES, which this year is celebrating its 50th year of service, didn’t have the money to finish construction of its new senior center in Dade City and lacked a site for a similar center it planned for central Pasco.
The looming switch to Pasco County as the lead agency isn’t unexpected. The county already serves senior residents through federal programs providing meals, transportation and utility assistance, and county officials pledged not to allow a disruption of other aid if CARES dropped from the picture.
That’s exactly what happened in May when CARES yanked its proposal to continue the state contract for the program called community care for the elderly. It provides case management for low-income seniors and then arranges services they need, including meal delivery, house cleaning, transportation to medical appointments, adult day care and other resources. CARES had been the provider in Pasco since 1974, a year after the nonprofit formed. Currently, 680 Pasco seniors are served by the state program.
CARES walked away after the contract administrator, the Area Agency on Aging, called for new financial safeguards and a 60-day probation period for CARES. The Area Agency on Aging wanted new management standards after CARES ran up a $1.2 million deficit in the elder care program and began cutting services by 50% through June 30.
The charity’s actions, the area agency said, created “an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare of seniors of Pasco County.”
After CARES abandoned the program, the Area Agency on Aging put out a call for new proposals and turned temporarily to Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services to fill the void that began with the July 1 start of the state fiscal year.
Gulf Coast hired eight case managers from CARES and there was no interruption of client services, said Ann Marie Winter, chief executive of the Area Agency on Aging.
Pasco County was the only entity to respond to the agency’s request to serve as the new provider. The agency’s board is scheduled to meet Aug. 21 to consider turning over the $4.3 million contract to the county beginning Sept. 1. The other, highly unlikely scenario is for the agency to reject the county’s proposal and to again seek new bidders.
CARES’ $1.2 million deficit wasn’t the only financial concern. The Tampa Bay Times detailed how CARES sparked conflict-of-interest questions in February when it sold its current Dade City senior center building to its board chairperson, Rick Soriano. In April, CARES board members and the director’s husband wrote personal checks to cover payroll because they worried the nonprofit would run out of money to pay employees.
In April, a director, Pasco Sheriff’s Office Maj. James Mallo, resigned from the CARES board saying he was “concerned with the agency’s lack of discipline in its budgeting and expenditures.”
In public comments to the Area Agency on Aging and in an email to private developer Tony Tanico, Jemith Rosa, CARES’ chief executive, blamed Tampa Bay Times reporting for much of her agency’s difficulties. CARES has not requested the stories be corrected. Rosa told Tanico in a June 12 email “Please understand that 75% of the article is not true.”
Tanico, of Tarpon Springs-based Eastern Meridian Property, had earlier offered to donate land to CARES for its planned one-stop service center in central Pasco. The agency already obtained a $2.5 million federal grant to construct the building. But Tanico withdrew his offer after reading Tampa Bay Times articles about CARES questionable finances.
“I’m sorry to hear your organization is having these issues. In discussing the donation with my tax and legal advisors, they are STRONGLY recommending we refrain from becoming involved, even from the periphery through the land donation. I hope you understand, I will (be) taking their advice, and as a result will not be donating the property,” Tanico wrote in a June 12 email.
Three days later, DeSantis vetoed $643,000 in state money sought by CARES to complete its Dade City senior center that is under construction. The center is named after Wilton Simpson, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture and former state Senate president, who donated the land for the project.
On the day the veto was announced, Rosa initially declined comment to a Times reporter nor provide an update on her agency’s finances other than to say, “We are doing fantastic.” She then ended the call.
Later she emailed a response saying CARES would seek another grant immediately.
“This is a very bad decision from Gov. DeSantis. Our seniors deserve more respect, care, and compassion. It is sad that a political decision can take away so much from the people that really need the help,” she wrote.
CARES currently operates four senior centers in Pasco. Its decision to drop from the state program does not alter three other contracts it has with the Area Agency on Aging to arrange federally financed services for a separate group of senior citizens.
