Anyone interested in adopting this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes, by calling 813-929-1212 or going online to www.pascocountyfl.net/408/Animal-Services. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
