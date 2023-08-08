Mittye P. Locke Early Learning Academy on site of former elementary school
Pasco County Schools’ first school dedicated to early learning is opening this week, and there are still slots available.
The new Mittye P. Locke Early Learning Academy will bring together children ages 3 and 4 in the Head Start Program, children ages 3 and 4 who have varying exceptionalities and IEPs (Individual Education Plans) and 4-year-olds whose parents opt for voluntary pre-kindergarten education (VPK). The school, revamped for younger students, is on the Trouble Creek Road site of the old Mittye P. Locke Elementary School, which closed in June after 57 years. The school will offer three hours of daily instruction for free; a full school day — 9:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. — costs $100 a week. Before- and after-school care are available for an additional fee. As with all Pasco County schools this year, breakfast and lunch are available to all students at no cost.
“Our school is not a zone school, so parents can sign up from anywhere (in Pasco County) to our school to have their child here,” school principal Jomary Schultz told the Suncoast News. “Head Start is a federally funded program, so those families have to apply. Our students with varying exceptionality are staff-assigned through our district office. And then any parent that has a child age 4 on or before Sept. 1 can register their child with us.”
The school has the potential to serve 180 students in 10 classrooms of 18 students, each with a certified teacher and a teaching assistant. Outside the classroom, “All our students will be together,” Schultz said, for activities such as art, music, library and playing on the playground. The school is completely renovated, has all new furniture, and is “spotless and beautiful,” Schulz said.
“Our mission statement is to ‘provide a safe nurturing inclusive hands-on learning environment with high expectations,’” she added. “And our vision statement is building the foundation where children will blossom into lifelong learners. We are a school that is going to be all about creativity, hands-on exploration. We want children to come here and be able to be free to learn while they play. They will be led in academics but also have the opportunity to explore all subjects: music, art, math, science, the areas of literacy as well.”
For more education and how to apply, visit https://lela.pasco.k12.fl.us/
