Pasco County Libraries will celebrate makeovers at three branches – South Holiday Library, Hugh Embry Library and Land O’ Lakes Library, beginning in early September.
The South Holiday Library celebration was held on Sept. 8.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m., the Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City, will be celebrated.
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m., the Land O’ Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy., Land O’ Lakes, will be celebrated.
Each ceremony will feature county and library officials, ribbon cutting, formal rededication and light refreshments.
These projects were funded through Go Bonds, which Pasco County voters approved in 2018.
