Get your groove on while you rock out as Pasco County Libraries proudly present Saturday Sounds at Starkey Ranch Theatre, beginning Sept. 16.
Six renowned tribute bands are part of the lineup for the monthly concert series, spanning decades of music across various genres.
• Majesty of Rock on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. pays homage to Journey’s greatest hits
• Simply Tina on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with powerhouse performances dedicated to the late Tina Turner
• Turnstiles on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., a tribute to Billy Joel
• Elements on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., the ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band
• Almost ABBA on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., the songs of the legendary ABBA
• Gary West — For the Love of Cash on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., reimagined classics of Johnny Cash and other country music legends
Tickets are $13 each, plus taxes and fees. Buy them online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/pascolibraries/buy-tix. All shows are first come, first seated.
Outside foods and drinks are not allowed at any performance. The Starkey Ranch Friends of the Library will offer light refreshments for a cash donation.
For more information about Pasco County Libraries, including the library catalog, e-content, programs, events and links to all Pasco County Library branches, visit pascolibraries.org.
