Pasco County government is hosting an in-person career fair Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Internal Services Building in New Port Richey.
Managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress, and bring copies of your resume.
The following career opportunities are available:
• Correctional Officer Trainees
• Firefighters
• Public Works/Equipment Operators
• 911 Dispatchers
• Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources
• Utility Positions
• Engineers
• GoPasco Bus Drivers
• Field Inspectors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.