Pasco County government is hosting an in-person career fair Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Internal Services Building in New Port Richey.

Managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress, and bring copies of your resume.

The following career opportunities are available:

• Correctional Officer Trainees

• Firefighters

• Public Works/Equipment Operators

• 911 Dispatchers

• Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources

• Utility Positions

• Engineers

• GoPasco Bus Drivers

• Field Inspectors