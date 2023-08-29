The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Culture & Community Fest
LUTZ — A Culture & Community Fest will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz.
The event will feature music, food and festivities. Free raffle, health screenings and more than 50 vendors.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be held Sept. 2 and will showcase and support up to 100 vendors.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July through August hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Weight-loss group
HOLIDAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit low-cost weight-loss organization, meets each Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the back building called the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free. Call the TOPS Chapter leader, John, with your questions at 210-865-1870.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive, west of U.S. 19 in Hudson. Doors open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. meeting. Call 727-868-6365, leave your name and phone number for information. Visit the club’s website at www.myhbyc.com. Yacht Club members will participate in the Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse and the public is invited to help out. Supplies are available along with water and snacks.
Port Richey Town Hall
PORT RICHEY — The city of Port Richey will hold a Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 6333 Ridge Road (between Congress Street and U.S. 19). Residents are invited to share their concerns with and have their questions answered by city officials.
For more information, call 727-816-1900.
35th annual Pasco EDC Awards
WESLEY CHAPEL — The 35th annual Pasco EDC Awards will be held 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Pasco-Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel.
For more information, email alake@pascoedc.com or call 813-355-0668. $85
Women’s Connection to meet
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Connection of New Port Richey meets the second Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.
The next meeting will be Sept. 13.
Meet new friends and enjoy a delicious lunch, a special feature and an inspirational speaker. The cost is $20 inclusive and reservations are required.
Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-375-9873.
Free food distribution
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, Moore-Mickens Education Center, the Gentlemen’s Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, and will begin at 9 a.m.
The site is at 38301 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dade City.
It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The next meeting will be Sept. 14.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Fall Wine Stroll
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dress in your 1920s best and join New Port Richey Main Street Inc. and participating businesses for the new and improved Wine Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of wine samples, a commemorative glass, entertainment and extended shopping hours.
Check-in stations are at:
• Dented Keg, 5500 Main St.
• The Hacienda, 5621 Main St.
• The Arcade, 5811 Main St.
• Three Quartz Moon, 5840 Main St.
Tickets are $25 with advance sales or $30 on day of event.
All tickets are pending proof of ID. Proper proof of identification in the form of current driver license upon check-in is required.
For more information, email director@nprmainstreet.com
Oktoberfest
The Deutschmeister Blas Band will entertain from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23., at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Friends of Starkey Ranch TLC. Come enjoy some beer and have some fun with a traditional German band.
