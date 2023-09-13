Women’s Connection to meet
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Women's Connection of New Port Richey meets the second Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.
The next meeting will be Sept. 13.
Meet new friends and enjoy a delicious lunch, a special feature and an inspirational speaker. The cost is $20 inclusive and reservations are required.
Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-375-9873.
Pasco County government career fair
Pasco County government is hosting an in-person career fair Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Internal Services Building in New Port Richey.
Managers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress, and bring copies of your resume.
The following career opportunities are available:
• Correctional Officer Trainees
• Firefighters
• Public Works/Equipment Operators
• 911 Dispatchers
• Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources
• Utility Positions
• Engineers
• GoPasco Bus Drivers
• Field Inspectors
Free food distribution
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, Moore-Mickens Education Center, the Gentlemen’s Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, and will begin at 9 a.m.
The site is at 38301 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dade City.
It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The next meeting will be Sept. 14.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Cardboard Boat Race
HUDSON — The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Department is challenging other Pasco County departments — and the public — to participate in the Cardboard Boat Race on 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson.
Then there will be two competitions that are open to the public: a timed race across the pool and a last boat floating contest. The event is free. Those ages 12 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult. More information at www.facebook.com/events/3219854088313187 or 727-861-3034.
Keep Pasco beautiful cleanup
An estimated 80% of the trash in our waters originates from land. Litter and debris along our roadways end up in stormwater systems which ultimately lead to rivers, lakes and open waters. To protect our waters, the Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is conducted the third Saturday of every September. The next Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Last year, volunteers participated in 40 locations throughout Pasco County. Some 1,268 volunteers worked for 3,512 hours picking up 23.3 tons of trash.
The local cleanups, mobilized by Ocean Conservancy, are part of the largest worldwide volunteer effort on behalf of ocean health. Since 1986, the International Coastal Cleanup has captured more than 348 million pounds of trash with the efforts of over 17 million volunteers.
‘Saturday Sounds’ concert series
Pasco County Libraries will present Saturday Sounds at Starkey Ranch Theatre, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa, beginning Sept. 16.
Six renowned tribute bands are part of the lineup for the monthly concert series, spanning decades of music across various genres.
• Majesty of Rock on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. pays homage to Journey’s greatest hits
• Simply Tina on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with powerhouse performances dedicated to the late Tina Turner
• Turnstiles on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., a tribute to Billy Joel
• Elements on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., the ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band
• Almost ABBA on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., the songs of the legendary ABBA
• Gary West — For the Love of Cash on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., reimagined classics of Johnny Cash and other country music legends
Tickets are $13 each, plus taxes and fees. Buy them online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/pascolibraries/buy-tix. All shows are first come, first seated.
Outside foods and drinks are not allowed at any performance. The Starkey Ranch Friends of the Library will offer light refreshments for a cash donation.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be held Sept. 16 and will showcase and support up to 100 vendors.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Women in Networking
NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef and Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey, on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
The speaker will be Barbara Conrad, co-owner of Phileo Home Care; her topic will be Home Care vs Home Health.
Luncheons are held on the third Tuesday of each month. To RSVP, call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July through August hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Weight-loss group
HOLIDAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit low-cost weight-loss organization, meets each Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the back building called the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free. Call the TOPS Chapter leader, John, with your questions at 210-865-1870.
Fall Wine Stroll
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dress in your 1920s best and join New Port Richey Main Street Inc. and participating businesses for the new and improved Wine Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of wine samples, a commemorative glass, entertainment and extended shopping hours.
Check-in stations are at:
• Dented Keg, 5500 Main St.
• The Hacienda, 5621 Main St.
• The Arcade, 5811 Main St.
• Three Quartz Moon, 5840 Main St.
Tickets are $25 with advance sales or $30 on day of event.
All tickets are pending proof of ID. Proper proof of identification in the form of current driver license upon check-in is required.
For more information, email director@nprmainstreet.com
Oktoberfest
The Deutschmeister Blas Band will entertain from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23., at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Friends of Starkey Ranch TLC. Come enjoy some beer and have some fun with a traditional German band.
PSO mounted posse meet and greet
Join the Mounted Posse on Sept. 30 for a day of fun and demonstrations, including search and rescue, drill formations and obstacle demonstrations. The posse is seeking new members, so if you’re interested in joining PSO’s Mounted Posse, this is the perfect opportunity to see what they do first-hand and talk with volunteers. There will be fun for everyone with food trucks and face painting available.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Pasco Horseman’s Association Arena, located at 13215 Fivay Road in Hudson.
Angelus Stock
Are you ready for live music, food, arts and crafts, and fireworks? It’s time again for Angelus Stock, happening Sept. 30, at 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Fireworks at nightfall presented by Patriotic Fireworks.
Tickets are $20 per carload, with festival style blankets and chairs welcome. Music will be provided by: The DooDads, Pfister-Pitts, Larry “Stretch” Mott, The Road Kings Remedy, The Bearded Brothers Band, and The Embry Brothers Band. For more information, contact Tammy Williams at 727-243-8293.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Dining in the Dark benefit
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind will hold is eighth annual Dining in the Dark on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Heritage Pines Country Club in Hudson.
Dining in the Dark is an interactive reception where guests are invited to visit hands-on stations allowing them to step into the shoes of a Lighthouse client. At each station, guests are blindfolded and taught basic independence skills, including how to use a white cane and how to eat while wearing a blindfold. There will also be a delicious dinner, silent auction, and chance raffle. Dress is business casual. Sponsorships are available from $250 to $5,000. Individual tickets are $75 each. Visit www.lvib.org/events/dining-in-the-dark for more information.
Proceeds from Dining in the Dark are used to help the Lighthouse meet the need for programs and services provided to clients and their families. Since 1983, the Lighthouse has served tens of thousands of people who are visually impaired and blind. The mission of the Lighthouse is to educate, empower, and employ people who are visually impaired and blind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.