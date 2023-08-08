Judi Fisher received Chairman’s Award from Chamber of Commerce
Judi Fisher, and her husband, Jonathan, have run Architectural Signage and Printing in Land O’ Lakes since the 1980s, beginning in a little back room and gradually building it up to a large, modern operation.
Fisher, vice president of the company, said it does much more than printing, much of it in-house. For instance, the work includes promotional items, awards, trophies, embroidery, and custom engraving. The shop counts in-house lasers, large-format printers and a polymer machine among its state-of-the-art equipment.
On her own, Fisher also owns and operates Events at New Beginnings, a one-stop planning service and venue for celebrations of all sorts that won a Tampa Bay Times People’s Choice “Best of the Best” award in 2022.
Her experience in business led to her enthusiasm for the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, which honored her with the Chairman’s Award at its awards ceremony June 22 at Spartan Manor in New Port Richey. The Chamber said it was honoring her for consistent commitment and dedication to the organization.
Fisher’s term on the Chamber’s board of directors ended June 22, when new members were installed; she also served on the chamber before it merged into the Greater Pasco organization, for a total of six years as a Chamber board member. Fisher told the Suncoast News in a phone interview that despite stepping down from the board she plans to remain active.
“I help with membership and things like that,” she said. “I help create new events. I'd like to do a scavenger hunt in different quadrants of Pasco County. Just work on different ways to get our chamber members together and meeting other chamber members.
“We’re a community,” she said. “We all work together, and I’m a networker. I’m a talker. I like to be out there, being involved.”
That extends to her business, and to being involved in the larger community as well as the Chamber of Commerce, she said. Her events venue, which has a Spring Hill address (“we’re about 10 feet into Spring Hill”) hosts and sponsors the Land O’ Lakes group once a month. In December, she said, that meeting is a “give back” day on which lunches are free and anyone can attend without registering. “We do diaper drives for a pregnancy center; we’ve done backpack drives,” she said.
Her community contributions led to her being named honorary mayor of Land O’ Lakes, which has no actual mayor, in 2018.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said. “I loved the fundraising. I went to all the ribbon cuttings. The people I met were incredible.
“I wore a sash for a year. The joke was, they would ask my husband if I ever took it off, because I wore it all the time.”
Architectural Signage and Printing is located at 6812 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. in Land O’ Lakes; the website is https://signsbyasap.com. Events at New Beginnings is located on US 41 just north of SR 52; the website is https://eventsatnewbeginnings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.