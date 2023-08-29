The county takes over services Sept. 1
Pasco County now has the job of helping its vulnerable seniors live independently.
On Monday, the county was approved as the new provider of a $4.3 million elder care program after the previous administrator dropped its plans to continue the service it had provided for 49 years.
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco and Pinellas authorized the contract with Pasco County on Aug. 21. There was little comment other than an assurance that Pasco’s vulnerable seniors will continue with services they need to stay independent.
This is the first time the county will administer the program, which had been run through Hudson-based Community Aging and Retirement Services, known commonly by the acronym CARES. There are 680 Pasco residents in the program.
CARES had been the sole agency seeking the contract but dropped out after questions arose about the charity’s financial status and after the Area Agency on Aging called for new safeguards and a 60-day probation period.
Those concerns included questions raised about the charity selling its senior center building in Dade City to the chairperson of its board of directors and problems with cash flow. At one point, board members were asked to reach into their own pockets to help make payroll.
In April, a director, Pasco Sheriff’s Office Maj. James Mallo, resigned from the charity’s board saying he was “concerned with the agency’s lack of discipline in its budgeting and expenditures.”
The Area Agency on Aging wanted new management standards after CARES ran up a $1.2 million deficit in the elder care program and began cutting services by 50% through June 30. The charity’s actions, the area agency said, created “an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare of seniors of Pasco County.”
After an emergency request for new proposals, Pasco was the sole agency to seek the contract.
After CARES stepped away, Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services was given the job in the interim. Ann Marie Winter, executive director for the Area Agency on Aging, said Aug. 21 that Gulf Coast had hired nearly all of the case managers used by the prior administrator and that “those staff have been interviewed and offered positions” by Pasco County in advance of the vote on the contract.
“There will be a seamless transition for clients,” Winter said.
The contract, which begins Sept. 1, will provide case management for low-income seniors and arrange services they need, including meal delivery, house cleaning, transportation to medical appointments, adult day care and other resources.
Pasco County is already offering seniors other services through federal programs providing meals, transportation and utility assistance.
Brian Hoben, Pasco’s director of community services, said earlier this month that the county expects a smooth transition as it takes over the services and expects to hire 16 to 20 new staff members who would be paid through the grant. He didn’t anticipate any changes in the way that the county shares information about the help it can provide.
“Clients already reach out to Pasco County senior services,” he said. “We have conducted outreach for years, which includes all services available to seniors.”
