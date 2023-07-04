Kim Moore has worked as an educator in Hillsborough and Pasco schools since 2000
Longtime Tampa Bay area educator Kim Moore is headed to Columbia, S.C., to lead a 28,000-student school system that has gone without a permanent superintendent for six months.
Moore, Pasco County’s assistant superintendent for career and technical programs since 2019, was selected by the Richland School District 2 board late June 27 from a field of three finalists. Before winning the job, she also had been a finalist for the top job in Charlotte County and a semifinalist for the superintendent post in Brevard County.
“I walk the talk that I talk,” Moore, 65, told the Richland board after its vote. “We are committed to one thing and one thing only — to provide the best educational experience for every child that we have the privilege to educate.”
Monica Scott, vice chairperson of the Richland board, enthusiastically endorsed Moore’s selection as the district’s first Black female superintendent.
“I am giddy, like a little kid in a candy store,” Scott said. “Dr. Moore comes with so many credentials. Not only is she beautiful both inside and out, she is very intelligent and is going to bring new ideas and so many wonderful things to Richland School District 2.”
Pasco superintendent Kurt Browning predicted success for Moore, who he said helped improve his district with ideas she brought from her experiences as a teacher and administrator in Hillsborough County.
“She was the right person at the right time to come in and put a different lens on our (career and technical education) programs. Those programs have grown under her leadership,” Browning said. “I think she’ll do a great job.”
A retired military veteran, Moore also helped lead diversity initiatives for the Pasco district. Before joining Pasco, she worked in the Hillsborough district in several roles including Middleton High principal and countywide director of administration.
