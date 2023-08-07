Plans for the Anclote River Park expansion, including themed restaurant, are still on track
Dillon Rich, who has been visiting Anclote River Park all of his life, wanted to make an impression when he spoke to Pasco County commissioners recently urging them not to desecrate sacred grounds.
Rich showed them a photo of a bag holding the remains of a Cherokee child found in another state in another American Indian mound slated for development. There, artifacts and burial remains were bagged and tagged to be stored elsewhere, which he implied could be what happens at the Anclote River.
“How would it feel to see a member of your family treated this way,” Rich asked commissioners.
Documented as a former home of indigenous people, Anclote River Park has at least one mound and archaeologists have theorized potentially many burials in the surrounding area. It is the same site that the county approved for a restaurant and other features a year ago aimed at encouraging more active use, including expanded boat ramps and parking.
Rich also urged the county to broaden its study of the park site’s historical features to include areas already paved over.
More than 1,900 signatures have been collected opposing the development at the park, said Doris Carroll, another Pasco resident who has been speaking against the changes. She has argued that enough of Pasco’s green space has fallen to development and she fears the county hasn’t been upfront with residents about what is on the park site.
“I just want transparency,” Carroll said.
The initial community pushback on developing the park focused on not taking away a peaceful, natural and rare publicly owned stretch of waterfront. Since the release of the cultural inventory study, others have objected to disturbing the history on site.
While no human remains were reportedly found by Stantec, a county consultant hired to examine the park, previous archaeological reviews surmised that that they are likely present. One examination in 1970 by the Suncoast Archaeology Society describes “a six-foot-high temple mound, a midden and a burial mound 75 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall.”
The researchers noted, “the possibility exists that it is a burial mound of sizeable proportions.”
The Stantec study excavated swathes of the property, finding 528 artifacts. More than three-quarters of those were arrowheads and stone tools. Glass and prehistoric ceramics also were found. The finds indicate that the site may have been occupied several thousand years ago.
Developing the park would threaten those cultural resources, the study determined, but the county has options.
That could include collecting and cataloging all artifacts before building on portions of the site. They could be used later for study or display for historical purposes. Previous studies determined that the location was significant enough to qualify to be on the National Register of Historic Places, something Pasco likely will explore, according to Keith Wiley, Pasco’s director of parks, recreation and natural resources.
He said the county knew that Anclote River Park was historic. Signs there for years identified the American Indian mound and the existence of a “Spanish Well,” a freshwater spring near the river that may have been one of the original draws to indigenous people to settle there.
But the Anclote River Park is an important asset to the county on another level. It has the most Gulf access of any of the county parks.
Wiley said that the plan has been to expand the boat ramps and change their orientation to better fit with the water flow in the area, which is near the Duke Energy Anclote Plant. It would also add up to another 100 parking places to the 147 there now.
The work has been on the drawing board for several years and “has to happen” because it is so needed for the park, Wiley said. An $1.45 million allocation from the state to help pay for those projects was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, but Wiley said that isn’t going to stop the project.
He sees the other portion of the park update as a separate issue. County leaders also wanted to “activate the waterfront” to create more recreational opportunities for visitors to enjoy, he said. That was why the county asked for private proposals.
A year ago commissioners approved a proposal from Keith Overton, a Tampa Bay businessman with a long history in the restaurant and hospitality business. His was the only offer to privately develop the site with a 22,000-square-foot themed restaurant, a water sports concession and an area for live entertainment on the river.
Overton, who worked for 24 years as the president of the Tradewinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, and his partner Eduard Mayer, are also owners of the Anclote River Resort property, adjacent to the park on Baillies Bluff Road. That project included recreational vehicle spaces and cottages with a trail connection to Anclote River Park.
Overton is currently working with the county on the restaurant and other recreational proposals through the county’s development services department, Wiley said.
For the county, Wiley said the next step is developing the detailed park upgrade, then submitting the tentative site plan to state officials who will determine what the county can do next with respect to the cultural resources buried at the park.
“We always knew that we would have to do this,” Wiley said of the county’s interaction with the state regarding historical features of the park. “We’re determined to do the right thing.”
Wiley said that having the county pursue a formal determination that the park land on the National Register of Historic Places seemed like a win for everyone. “I think this is an outstanding opportunity to educate what everyone understands was there,” he said.
In some places, simply acknowledging history hasn’t been enough.
All across Florida there have been examples of communities developing property that holds historic significance.
Just this week, organizations representing Florida’s indigenous people interrupted a Jupiter Town Council meeting where members were discussing development of Suni Sands, a location with a designated shell midden and an archaeological report noting that the location was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the Facebook page of the Florida Indigenous Alliance, “Florida AIM grows weary of the complete disrespect shown to Indigenous cemeteries in Florida. From Anclote River Park to 444 Brickell to Jungle Prada to Suni Sands it’s clear that no one is going to respect the Indigenous cemeteries and sites without being forced to.”
