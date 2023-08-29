NEW PORT RICHEY — At a special meeting Aug. 21, the New Port Richey City Council moved one step closer to seeing that the city has a single company that will collect residential waste, paid for by fees assessed on residents. Mayor Chopper Davis and council members Peter Altman and Kelly Mothershead attended the meeting, providing a quorum by which the City Council can conduct official business.
The council approved on first reading an ordinance that would change the current free-market system, under which five contractors have permission to haul garbage in the city. The city had announced its intention to move to a single-hauler system in 2021 and notified all the contractors of its intent to go out for bids. It advertised for a vendor in June and by Aug. 1 two companies responded: Coastal Waste & Recycling of Florida, Inc. and Waste Pro of Florida, Inc., dba JD Parker and Sons. According to the proposed ordinance: “Each property owner or occupant within the city shall be charged a solid waste collection service fee, as determined from time to time by resolution of the city council.”
In his Aug. 21 memorandum to the council regarding the issue, Public Works Director Robert Rivera said that in the process of seeking bids, the city identified a need for other modifications in its solid waste ordinance. The full text of Ordinance No. 2023-2282, which is marked for suggested revisions, is available online attached to the agenda for the special meeting, along with a video of that meeting.
In addition to consolidating trash collection under one company — with the exception of construction and demolition debris, which must be contracted separately — the modified ordinance specifies, for example, that trash must be put in covered containers (the only bags allowed would be blue bags for recyclables).
“All receptacles and mechanical containers shall be maintained in good condition and repair. All such receptacles shall be provided with a cover sufficiently tight to prevent flies or other insects from having access to the contents of such receptacles. Containers in which wet garbage or trash matter is placed shall be watertight. All garbage cans and mechanical containers shall be subject to inspection by the city at any time and may be rejected as appropriate. The city council may establish uniform approved trash receptacles for different types of properties as it deems necessary, and any owner or occupant of any such property so designated shall place all refuse in such approved receptacle, only, and no other receptacles shall be allowed on such property.”
The amended ordinance will be up for discussion at the first City Council meeting in September.
In other business, at its Aug.15 regular meeting, the City Council reappointed Timothy P. Driscoll as city attorney for a one-year period beginning Sept. 6. Driscoll has been the city attorney for New Port Richey since 2016. The council also re-appointed Richard Melton to the Cultural Affairs Committee.
In addition, the City Council approved an ordinance that would lease “certain city property” to New Port Richey Police Det. Edward J. Campbell for $900 a month for two years. According to the ordinance, because Campbell is a law enforcement officer, the city is not required to disclose the property’s location. At the meeting, however, officials also did not disclose the type of property being leased or its intended purpose, and the city manager’s office did not respond to requests for clarification from the Suncoast News.
