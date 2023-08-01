Chamber named her its Public Servant of the Year recently
NEW PORT RICHEY — City Manager Debbie Manns takes pride in public service.
“Public service, to me, is a higher calling — without question. It's an opportunity to make the place where you live a better place than it was when you arrived. It requires great fortitude and tenacity. It's not for the faint of heart, that's for sure. And it is the most rewarding work, in my opinion,” New Port Richey City Manager told the Suncoast News in a phone interview.
Manns was named Public Servant of the Year by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce and received the award at the chamber’s awards banquet June 22 at the Spartan Manor in New Port Richey.
Manns left her position as assistant city manager of Clayton, Ohio, to become city manager of New Port Richey in 2014. She previously was city manager of Monroe, Mich., and Southgate, Mich. She lives in New Port Richey.
“I have lived in every city that I have served in my career because I believe that's the level of commitment a city manager should have to the city that they serve,” she said.
During her tenure — so far — in New Port Richey, she said, “The most rewarding part of my work has been the increase in property value growth. And I say that because at the time, in 2014, that I was brought on board, the property values were very stagnant, and the council call for candidates for the position was very much based on whether (addressing that was) among the competencies. Do you understand the functions of all the departments of the city? But specifically, do you know how to advance the city through strategic moves and methods in economic development? That was clearly of paramount importance to them. And I believe it's one of the reasons I stood out to them as a candidate, and one of the reasons they even considered me as a serious candidate, because I did have a demonstrated pattern for making that kind of a difference in a community.
“When I look back now at the last four or five years at the growth, I feel good that, through the collective efforts of the City Council and I, implementation of a strategic plan has resulted in positive growth.”
