Former director of the Pasco Coalition for Homeless heads new center to aid entrepreneurs
HOLIDAY — SmartStart, a program for small businesses and the people who want to start them operated by the Pasco Economic Development Council, has opened a new office in Holiday, inside the new AmSkills Innovation Center on Darlington Road.
This replaces its former center in the old Bank of America building on Trouble Creek Road and U.S. 19, which had traditional office spaces. Don Anderson, formerly director of the Pasco Coalition for the Homeless, is the program director there.
SmartStart provides funding (microloans), education (classes, panels, workshops), collaboration, guidance and workspaces to Pasco residents who are operating or thinking about starting small businesses of any kind. There is also a nine-week boot camp called Co-Starters.
“SmartStart has entrepreneurial centers throughout the county,” program director Dan Mitchell told the Suncoast News. “We have one in Dade City that focuses on food businesses, one at The Grove in Wesley Chapel that focuses on professional services and technology companies and the center in Holiday is our newest center.” Mitchell said SmartStart has a tenant-like relationship with AmSkills, but “we will have some fun partnerships with each other — cross promote and work with mutual clients and things like that.
“Sometimes we have innovators and entrepreneurs and inventors that come through our program and have a great idea,” he said. As the AmSkills center is focused on advanced manufacturing, those clients can gain skills and benefit from equipment such as laser cutters and 3-D printers, or access to talent that is being trained in virtual reality or advanced robotics.
“The best word is synergy,” he continued. “They may have somebody in training who thinks they’re going to work for a big company, but then they see our center and say, ‘You know what, I’ve always wanted to start my own business’ and they walk through our door. Or if somebody in the SmartStart program wants to develop a prototype or develop a product design, they can walk out the door in the other direction. It’s definitely a two-way street.” The space will also include facilities for people to produce their own podcasts, a quiet pod for making calls, and four dedicated desks where members can leave their work material in locked drawers.
Mitchell said overall SmartStart has seen an uptick in the number of people who want to start their own businesses, a move largely fueled by the pandemic, when people began reevaluating their work lives.
Anderson, on board for only a week, told the Suncoast News he is thrilled to be part of the enterprise.
“After 40 years of business education, training and experience, this is one of the best opportunities for me to give back in the business community that I've ever had,” he said. “The entirety of the program is so complete for someone who's looking to get started. It’s very impressive and it's easy to see what the program delivers to a budding entrepreneur. It really puts their feet on the ground — gives them an understanding of themselves, you know, their product, their market, their customer. The value is immeasurable. It’s really a great opportunity for me to cap my career by giving back in this business environment.”
SmartStart will hold an informal open house Sept. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at its Holiday headquarters at 4606 Darlington Road.
“Anybody can pop by, come meet Don, tour the space, just come visit for a little while,” Mitchell said.
For more information about SmartStart, visit smartstartpasco.com or call 813-926-0827.
