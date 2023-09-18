Officials say they are invasive and aggressive, but are not sure what they can do with them
NEW PORT RICHEY — They have red, warty faces, hiss instead of quack, breed like bunnies and have taken over much of the city. While a stalwart minority find Muscovy ducks — especially in the infant stage — charming, a growing number of residents and users of city parks are concerned if not outright angry about their proliferation, their aggression toward humans and the ubiquitousness of their droppings on sidewalks, boardwalks and even playgrounds.
Muscovy ducks are a real problem, Public Words Director Robert Rivera told the Suncoast News in a phone interview, and they want the city’s permission to remove them from Orange Lake, whose water eventually reaches the Gulf, and Azalea Pond, which serves as stormwater treatment for its neighborhood. They had planned to ask at council’s regular meeting Sept. 5, but postponed the request for some further review, and until they have a firm idea of what the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission thinks they should do.
Muscovy ducks are both an invasive species that destroys local ecosystems and migratory birds (although the ones in New Port Richey don’t seem to be on their way anywhere), and therein lies the rub: releasing invasive species is illegal, and so is killing or capturing migratory birds. Clarification is called for.
The department hired Gaydos Hydro Services to study the issue; the scientists counted ducks, examined water quality and recommended removal of Muscovy ducks from both sites.
“Obviously, with the increased population, we were concerned with the water quality,” Rivera said. “You can have a decline.
“These ducks are not native. They’re an invasive species. They transmit diseases between the native fowl, and they also are aggressive to humans. They destroy the native plants that our wildlife survives on. It’s a very destructive species.
“Our maintenance crews have just had havoc with them as far as washing and maintaining our boardwalks and sidewalks. Right now we are only looking at Orange Lake and the city properties in the downtown area. Some (Muscovy ducks) have made homes in some of the planters in the downtown area. That’s something we as staff can immediately address. Right now we're looking at the low-hanging fruit: How do we take care of the duck population around our parks and city-owned property? But then we also recognize that there are additional concerns out there by residents that have them on their private property.”
But because the birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the removal process is unclear, and Rivera said the consultants, and the city, need more guidance on how to get rid of them: Humanely trap and release (but where)? Euthanize (but how)? Something else (but what)?
Despite the delay, Rivera said, the fact remains that the presence and growth of the Muscovy duck population is a problem, “and we do need to find a solution.”
