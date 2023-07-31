Construction-related businesses will use materials from the nearby Seven Diamonds Mine.
Residents of north-central Pasco who fought the Seven Diamonds Mine could soon see an expansion of the business across U.S. 41.
The company has proposed the Seven Diamonds Commerce Park, which will include new heavy industries using the raw materials from the mine to make products such as concrete blocks, asphalt and ready-mix concrete. Planning commissioners, who heard the first of several required applications on the project earlier this month, said the site on the east side of U.S. 41 and the west side of the CSX railway line seemed an ideal project for the location.
Pasco officials don’t want to see the proliferation of similar industrial sites throughout the county, so it made sense to use land across from the existing mine for turning the raw rock mine products into usable construction materials, said Lew Friedland, a principal in the Seven Diamonds Mine.
The company, which is also affiliated with Dr. James P. Gills, the well-known eye surgeon and developer whose companies have been contributors to the campaigns of local political figures, wants to change the 188-acre site from a rural residential designation to industrial.
Kathy Alvarez moved to her home near the site more than 20 years ago. She was told at the time that the woods around her would be protected but “now all I see is a big empty field.” She said her house now endures blasting from the existing mine and burning which aggravates health issues. She said she wondered who would be liable if houses or wells were damaged.
“They need to stop and look at people and animals and not just big old corporations because we matter too,” she said.
“Pasco County has never ever done anything to benefit our community,” said Stefanie Schatzman, a 30-year resident of the area who was involved in the previous fight against the mine. She said she also strongly opposed the current plan to add industrial uses to the nearby property. Her concerns included the potential of increased flooding in the area to the promise of more traffic.
“I don’t see any more industrial,” Schatzman said. “We’re overloaded with dump trucks already.”
Planning commissioner Jon Moody said that he liked the plan in the location it was beside the railroad because the county is pushing for industrial development and that kind of manufacturing requires a solid transportation plan.
“You have to set the table for that,” he said. “That’s what railroads are for.”
The original mining plans by both Seven Diamonds and the Lago Verde mine in the same area brought legal challenges. The lawsuits questioned the county’s approvals, saying they defied the county’s own land-planning rules by allowing heavy industry to supersede protections for agricultural, residential and environmentally sensitive property in the vicinity.
Ultimately the challenges were dropped after the Florida Legislature approved a change in the law requiring losing parties in comprehensive plan challenges to pay the opposing party’s legal bills.
Planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes to allow the commerce park to the County Commission, the first of several steps in the process.
