People who use wheelchairs or motorized scooters, or need to push strollers, or simply have difficulty walking on the sand will now be able to enjoy two beaches in West Pasco up close and personal.
Green Key Beach at Robert K. Rees Memorial Park in New Port Richey and SunWest Park Beach in Hudson now feature several hundred feet of Mobi-mats that allow people with difficulty walking to both access the sand area of the beaches and walk or ride along a stretch of it.
In the near future, Pasco County Parks & Recreation plans to install mats at Anclote River Park in Holiday, Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park in Hudson and Moon Lake Park in New Port Richey, the department told the Suncoast News in an emailed statement. That will make five in Pasco County.
The Forward Foundation, which partners with Help Us Gather (HUG) and the Disability Achievement Center, is reimbursing the county for the cost of the mats through its Accessible Beaches program.
For more information about accessibility in Pasco County parks and recreation facilities, see https://www.facebook.com/groups/749350782703724/
