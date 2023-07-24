Chamber recently named group its Service Club of the Year
NEW PORT RICHEY — “One thing about Rotary is to be a service club,” Charles Anderson, new president of the Rotary Club of New Port Richey (District 6950 of Rotary International), told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “We do have a lot of camaraderie. We do have regular weekly meetings. We do have speakers who talk to us about what’s going on in the community. But a major part of what we do is raise funds and support important causes in the community, and also participate in a lot of local endeavors. And everybody in this club — it has 150 members — does that in their own way. These members — they roll up their sleeves and dig in.”
Those service endeavors led to the club, now well into its sixth decade in New Port Richey, being honored as Service Club of the Year by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce at its member awards ceremony June 22 at the Spartan Manor.
Projects run the gamut and are decided upon by the club’s board after input from everyone — and, said Anderson, they can change based on what’s happening in the community and what needs arise.
“(Projects) can be anything from Backpacks for Hope to — there’s a Santa program that’s incredible. The goal is to give the very best Christmas of their lives to children who would otherwise go without.” He missed last year, Anderson said, but often played Santa for the program.
“I still can see a little boy running across the yard, calling out to me, grabbing me by the knees and saying, ‘Santa, I’ve missed you so much.’ I can see it like it was yesterday, and it just reinforces that some of us have been very blessed, and if we can just do a little bit more to make people’s lives better, that’s what it’s about.”
Other current projects include a planned pancake breakfast for returning teachers and staff at Richey Elementary School — club members will cook and serve.
“It’s to welcome them back to school and show our gratitude for the job they do educating our young people,” Anderson said. “It’s another way of simply doing something special to reinforce all the good in the community.”
A recent past project, he said, involved past president Lisa Ship Gonzalez, who just finished her term. She and the club worked with Premier Community Health, which is building a new facility in New Port Richey. Under her guidance, she said, the club is dedicating and supporting a room in the new building.
“So every year there’s a little something different and unique,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, I can find a niche — it’s all based on need — where we can do something of that magnitude. I stand on the shoulders of a lot of great people before me, and I feel very honored to be able to do that.”
Membership in the Rotary Club of New Port Richey is open to anyone. Most members are nominated by an existing member, but people can also apply on the Rotary International website. The club meets Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., in New Port Richey. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or nprrotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.