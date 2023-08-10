The next public meetings for Pasco County’s Orange Belt Trail are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 16. The proposed trail is a regional multi-use trail spanning roughly 37 miles through Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby.
The meetings will provide an update on the study, including changes based on input from previous workshops. The project team will present potential alignments, along with maps of the alternative routes as well evaluate and collect input on the alternatives.
Both meetings will cover the same information. The Aug. 15 meeting will be at the GFWC Dade City Woman’s Club, 37922 Palm Ave., Dade City. The Aug. 16 meeting will be at the Starkey Ranch Theater Library, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
The meetings are open house-style, so drop in anytime. There will be a short, formal presentation each evening at 6 p.m., and staff will be available to answer questions.
Public input will help Pasco County determine which alternatives will move forward through the study. A recommended alignment is expected to be presented to the Pasco Board of County Commissioners in mid-2024.
For more information visit OrangeBeltTrail.com.
