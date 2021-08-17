HUDSON – St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has seen its membership drop as snowbirds stay in their home states and the COVID pandemic keeps people at home, but it has an active congregation that cares a lot for its community.
The church sponsors five children at Hudson Primary School, providing backpack meals for the weekends and most recently, donating school supplies and clothes for the start of the school year. Leftover food at the end of the school year gets packed up and donated to the nearby The R.O.P.E. Center.
St. Martin’s is also active in helping the homeless community through its program Helping Other People Everyday by offering meal vouchers to Frank’s Restaurant. The HOPE program was founded in memory of one parishioner’s mother, named Hope.
Liz Marcionette heads the food packing along with several volunteers, and with the challenges that the new COVID variant presents, has had to shift the way St. Martin’s provides help. Marcionette said in the past year she wasn’t allowed in the schools to pack so the church made space to accommodate a food pantry.
“I do not know what this year is going to bring, but the need will still be there,” Marcionette said. “To see our parishioners helping, it’s amazing to me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart as much as I can.”
St. Martin’s only has about 20 parishioners and would love to see more people join. Although it may seem small, the congregation has stepped up to take care of its community through acts of service and charitable giving. Marcionette said they often give canned goods to the five families they help with the backpack program, but realized they may not have any way to open the cans. One woman in the church went out and bought five can openers to give with the next weekend’s meals.
Another group of parishioners knit baby clothes for teens involved with the Cyesis program, prayer shawls for patients in hospice, and sewed doves to put on the doors of hospice patients dying or deceased.
“These ladies are unbelievable, all the ladies in our congregation do so much for this community,” said Vern Newell, treasurer of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. “There’s so much help and energy, and it’s not a young congregation either! It’s just a wonderful atmosphere here.”
The public can support St. Martin’s Episcopal Church by marking down on their calendars to attend its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 2. An RSVP is encouraged by Sept. 24.
To get in contact with St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, call 727-863-8560.
