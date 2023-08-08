Two local women who are knitting warm items to help embattled Ukrainians face the upcoming winter have hooked up with the Hudson-based Knitters for Charity, but they’re still hoping other people who like to knit will join them in their efforts. It began with knitting simple hoods that cover the head and throat.
“I was watching all the bad stuff that's happening in Ukraine and seeing all these people that have no place to stay maybe except in a cold basement or something like that,” Anni Callaghan told the Suncoast News. “When I was younger, I used to knit hoods for my relatives in New York for the winter. They’re very nice hoods. Just your face shows and your throat is covered. So I thought maybe I should make some and send them to Ukraine for the people who are now living in basements with no heat.
“I told my friend Jeayn Fahey that's what I was going to do. She taught herself to knit and the both of us started to knit.” Then, through the Hudson Public Library, Fahey met up with Jerri Hoge of Knitting for Charity, and that group rose to the challenge.
So far, Callaghan said, they’ve sent three shipments of hoods. The items are sent to a contact in Poland and then the mother of a friend drives from Ukraine to Poland and takes them back, along with other supplies donated from all over the world. The knitters have since received requests for warm socks as well.
“We’re knitting like crazy,” Callaghan said. They’re hoping to get other knitters involved in the effort. Callaghan said her pattern, which she will make available, is so simple even beginner knitters—like Fahey was — can make beautiful and useful items. They don’t need to be superlocal — people can leave their items at a central location for pickup. Then again, if people live near enough, they could establish a group that gets together.
“I’m not Ukrainian, but I know something about war, and it’s not fun,” Callaghan said. “I figured, how can you help? What can you do? Well, nobody wants to be cold and freezing in a war-torn country.”
Knitters or knitters-to-be who want to help can contact Callaghan at annimjc@yahoo.com or Fahey at jeaynfahey@gmail.com or by text at 727-277-1970. Knitters for Charity meets on Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Beacon Woods East Clubhouse in Hudson.
